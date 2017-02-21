PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK) Upgraded at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has C$34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PSK. Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. GMP Securities downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$34.50 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.67.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) opened at 29.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 533.93. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $34.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director James Estey acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$154,865.00.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which holds a portfolio of fee simple mineral title, and oil and gas royalty interests in Canada. The Company’s properties are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The Company’s assets include the Fee Lands, encompassing approximately 8.8 million acres; the GORR Interests, encompassing approximately 6.6 million acres of the GORR Lands; the GRT Interests, encompassing approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT Lands; approximately 0.2 million acres of Crown Interest Lands primarily in Alberta, and the Seismic License to certain seismic data of Encana Corporation, encompassing approximately 40,010 kilometers of two dimensional seismic and over 10,760 square kilometers of three dimensional seismic.

