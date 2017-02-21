Polypipe Group PLC’s (PLP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reissued their buy rating on shares of Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) in a report released on Thursday morning.

PLP has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Polypipe Group PLC from GBX 350 ($4.36) to GBX 375 ($4.67) and gave the company an add rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities Ltd decreased their price objective on Polypipe Group PLC from GBX 370 ($4.61) to GBX 330 ($4.11) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Polypipe Group PLC to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($2.99) to GBX 350 ($4.36) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Polypipe Group PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Polypipe Group PLC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 364.80 ($4.55).

Shares of Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) opened at 342.50 on Thursday. Polypipe Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 217.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 358.90. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 682.51 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 338.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 297.78.

About Polypipe Group PLC

Polypipe Group plc is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of plastic piping systems for the residential, commercial, civil and infrastructure sectors. The Company’s segments include Residential Piping Systems, Commercial and Infrastructure Piping Systems (UK), and Commercial and Infrastructure (Mainland Europe).

