Plant Health Care plc (PHC) Insider William (Bill) Lewis Buys 185,500 Shares

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) insider William (Bill) Lewis purchased 185,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £38,955 ($48,536.01).

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) opened at 23.25 on Tuesday. Plant Health Care plc has a 12-month low of GBX 13.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 72.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 16.71 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.57.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.56) price target on shares of Plant Health Care plc in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Plant Health Care plc Company Profile

Plant Health Care plc provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions. The Company’s segments include Americas, Mexico, Rest of World and New Technology. The Company focuses on businesses, including New Technology and Commercial. Its Commercial business is focused on the sale of biological products.

