Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHGUF) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given Pharming Group an industry rank of 150 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHGUF) opened at 0.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.00. The firm’s market cap is $165.04 million. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/pharming-group-phguf-receives-consensus-rating-of-strong-buy-from-brokerages.html.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group NV (Pharming) is a Netherlands-based biotechnology company. The Company operates through two business segments, including Recombinant proteins, and DNage. Pharming focuses on the development, production and commercialization of human therapeutic proteins to be used as innovative therapies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pharming Group (PHGUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.