Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (PEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PEY. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Dundee Securities lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp from C$43.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and issued a C$42.50 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.36.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) opened at 28.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 39.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $39.41.

In other news, Director Don Gray acquired 47,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,326,197.55. Also, insider Darren Gee acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.50 per share, with a total value of C$275,000.00.

About Peyto Exploration & Development Corp

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp is a Canada-based energy company. The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes exploration, exploitation and development opportunities located primarily in the Deep Basin of Alberta.

