Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (PEY) Receives Outperform Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) in a report published on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Scotiabank currently has a C$45.00 target price on the stock.

PEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Dundee Securities reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp from C$43.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.36.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) opened at 28.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $39.41.

In related news, Director Don Gray bought 47,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.97 per share, with a total value of C$1,326,197.55. Also, insider Darren Gee bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.50 per share, with a total value of C$275,000.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp is a Canada-based energy company. The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes exploration, exploitation and development opportunities located primarily in the Deep Basin of Alberta.

