Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Fenner plc (LON:FENR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 330 ($4.11) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FENR. N+1 Singer upgraded Fenner plc to a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.86) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.18) price target on shares of Fenner plc in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Numis Securities Ltd cut Fenner plc to an add rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.74) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. FinnCap upgraded Fenner plc to a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.74) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating on shares of Fenner plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 202.90 ($2.53).

Fenner plc (LON:FENR) opened at 283.50 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 549.67 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 293.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.97. Fenner plc has a 52-week low of GBX 119.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 322.00.

“Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fenner plc (FENR)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/peel-hunt-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-fenner-plc-fenr.html.

In other Fenner plc news, insider Michael E. Ducey purchased 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £83,768 ($104,370.79). Also, insider Vanda Murray purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £49,470 ($61,637.18).

Fenner plc Company Profile

Fenner PLC is a United Kingdom-based provider of engineered solutions for performance-critical applications. The Company’s business segments include Engineered Conveyor Solutions and Advanced Engineered Products. The Engineered Conveyor Solutions is engaged in the manufacture of rubber ply belting, solid woven and steel cord conveyor belting for mining, power generation and industrial applications with complementary service operations, which design, install, monitor, maintain and operate conveyor systems for mining and industrial customers.

