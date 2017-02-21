Peel Hunt Increases Spectris plc (SXS) Price Target to GBX 2,585

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,420 ($30.15) to GBX 2,585 ($32.21) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s previous close.

SXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Spectris plc from GBX 2,184 ($27.21) to GBX 2,795 ($34.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.18) price target on shares of Spectris plc in a report on Monday, December 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their price target on Spectris plc from GBX 1,968 ($24.52) to GBX 2,025 ($25.23) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($31.77) price target on shares of Spectris plc in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd cut Spectris plc to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,835 ($22.86) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,285.83 ($28.48).

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) opened at 2425.00 on Friday. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.89 billion. Spectris plc has a one year low of GBX 1,604.32 and a one year high of GBX 2,551.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,415.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,152.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Spectris plc’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

About Spectris plc

Spectris plc is a supplier of productivity-enhancing instruments and controls. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-Line Instrumentation and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services that determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials, during research and product development processes.

