PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Vetr Inc.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $47.46 price objective on the stock. Vetr‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s current price.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised PayPal Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PayPal Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.51.

Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded down 0.45% on Monday, hitting $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,106,063 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90. PayPal Holdings has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $44.52.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. PayPal Holdings had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business earned $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings will post $1.72 EPS for the current year.

This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/paypal-holdings-inc-pypl-raised-to-strong-buy-at-vetr-inc.html.

In other news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $67,932.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,270.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc (PayPal) is a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants across the world. The Company allows businesses of all sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices and applications, and at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.