Paramount Resources, Ltd. (POU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Paramount Resources, Ltd. (TSE:POU) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has C$27.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$25.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Monday, December 19th. RBC Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.53.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) opened at 18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $18.92.

In other Paramount Resources news, insider Matthew G. Ockenden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.87, for a total value of C$94,960.00. Also, insider Lloyd M. Doyle sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.49, for a total transaction of C$77,832.80.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. is engaged in exploring and developing conventional petroleum and natural gas prospects, which pursues non-conventional exploration and pre-development projects and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s principal properties are primarily located in Alberta, British Columbia and Northwest Territories.

