Panmure Gordon reissued their buy rating on shares of Animalcare Group Plc (LON:ANCR) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a GBX 385 ($4.80) price target on the stock.

Animalcare Group Plc (LON:ANCR) opened at 332.50 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 70.02 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 310.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 288.71. Animalcare Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 201.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 343.00.

“Panmure Gordon Reiterates Buy Rating for Animalcare Group Plc (ANCR)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/panmure-gordon-reiterates-buy-rating-for-animalcare-group-plc-ancr.html.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

Animalcare Group Plc Company Profile

Animalcare Group plc is a United Kingdom-based sales, marketing and product development company. The Company is principally engaged in the development, sale and distribution of licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products and services to companion animal veterinary markets. The Company develops and sells goods and services to veterinary professionals principally for use in companion animals, operating through the United Kingdom wholesalers and distribution and development partners in markets in Western Europe.

