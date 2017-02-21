OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMF. Stephens began coverage on OneMain Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America Corp lowered OneMain Holdings from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. FBR & Co lowered OneMain Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered OneMain Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered OneMain Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in OneMain Holdings by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new position in OneMain Holdings during the third quarter worth $215,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in OneMain Holdings during the third quarter worth $267,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in OneMain Holdings by 131.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Advisors Inc. increased its position in OneMain Holdings by 2.1% in the second quarter. Omega Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,482,000 after buying an additional 64,984 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) opened at 28.13 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05.

OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. OneMain Holdings had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings will post $3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Holdings Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, formerly Springleaf Holdings, Inc, incorporated on August 5, 2013, is a financial services holding company. The Company provides responsible loan products; offers credit and non-credit insurance; pursues strategic acquisitions of loan portfolios, and pursues acquisitions of companies and/or establish joint ventures.

