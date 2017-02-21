ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ON Semiconductor is a supplier of broadband and power management integrated circuits and standard semiconductors used in numerous advanced devices ranging from high-speed fiber optic networking equipment to the precise power management functions found in portable electronics. The company's expanding product portfolio helped it to report strong fourth-quarter 2016 results. Moreover, the company has outperformed the broader market over the last one-year. Further, the company’s improving end markets, completion of the Fairchild Semiconductor acquisition, product breadth, diversification across end markets and geographies, and the benefits of restructuring actions remain positives. However, ON Semi has a leveraged balance sheet and faces a good bit of competition, which are concerns. “

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a report on Monday, November 7th. Vetr downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.27.

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) opened at 15.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 414,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $5,288,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,177,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,510,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Hall sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 484,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 888,406 shares of company stock worth $11,317,009. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation during the second quarter worth $2,564,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,604,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,793,000 after buying an additional 76,389 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,148,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter.

About ON Semiconductor Corporation

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of analog, digital and mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs), standard products, image sensors and custom devices for customers to solve their design challenges in advanced electronic systems and products. The Company operates through four segments: Application Products Group, Image Sensor Group, Standard Products Group, and System Solutions Group.

