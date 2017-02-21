On Assignment, Inc. (ASGN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Avondale Partners

Avondale Partners upgraded shares of On Assignment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASGN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. RBC Capital Markets set a $51.00 target price on On Assignment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised On Assignment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $44.00 target price on On Assignment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. On Assignment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of On Assignment (NASDAQ:ASGN) opened at 48.70 on Wednesday. On Assignment has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.91.

On Assignment (NASDAQ:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company earned $620.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that On Assignment will post $2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Dameris sold 15,000 shares of On Assignment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,468,529.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey E. Veatch sold 100,000 shares of On Assignment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $4,503,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 847,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,157,971.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,164 shares of company stock worth $12,371,905 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in On Assignment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC boosted its position in On Assignment by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in On Assignment by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in On Assignment by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank boosted its position in On Assignment by 4.0% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

About On Assignment

On Assignment, Inc is a global provider of in-demand, skilled professionals in the technology, life sciences and creative sectors. The Company matches resumes with job descriptions to match people they know into positions they understand for temporary, contract-to-hire, and direct hire assignments. It operates through two segments.

