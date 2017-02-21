Obalon Therptcs (OBLN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Obalon Therptcs (NASDAQ:OBLN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Obalon Therptcs (NASDAQ:OBLN) opened at 9.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. The firm’s market capitalization is $156.15 million. Obalon Therptcs has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $15.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OBLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Obalon Therptcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $17.00 price target on Obalon Therptcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Obalon Therptcs in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Obalon Therptcs in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Obalon Therptcs stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Obalon Therptcs (NASDAQ:OBLN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.20% of Obalon Therptcs as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therptcs Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. The Company’s product, Obalon balloon system, is a swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide weight loss in obese patients.

