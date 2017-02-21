Nichols plc’s (NICL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Whitman Howard

Whitman Howard reissued their buy rating on shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL) in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 1,760 ($21.93) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NICL. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nichols plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,525 ($19.00) target price on shares of Nichols plc in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Numis Securities Ltd downgraded Nichols plc to a reduce rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,380 ($17.19) to GBX 1,368 ($17.04) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, N+1 Singer reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Nichols plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,523.25 ($18.98).

Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL) opened at 1664.00 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is GBX 613.17 million. Nichols plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,165.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,690.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,607.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,497.49.

In related news, insider John Gittins purchased 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,558 ($19.41) per share, for a total transaction of £19,942.40 ($24,847.25). Also, insider Tim Croston sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,580 ($19.69), for a total value of £6,209.40 ($7,736.61).

Nichols plc Company Profile

Nichols plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in international soft drinks business with sales in over 70 countries, selling products in both the Still and Carbonate categories. The Company’s segments are Still and Carbonate. It offers Vimto brand, which is offered in the United Kingdom and around the world, in particular in the Middle East and Africa.

