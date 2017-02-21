NEXT plc’s (NXT) “Reduce” Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 3,530 ($43.98) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on shares of NEXT plc from GBX 5,300 ($66.04) to GBX 4,900 ($61.05) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of NEXT plc from GBX 5,125 ($63.85) to GBX 4,400 ($54.82) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Beaufort Securities cut shares of NEXT plc to a hold rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($53.58) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($56.07) price target on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,751.81 ($59.21).

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) opened at 3843.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 5.57 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,996.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,777.24. NEXT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,550.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 7,110.00.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/next-plcs-nxt-reduce-rating-reaffirmed-at-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

In related news, insider Jonathan Bewes acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,832 ($47.74) per share, with a total value of £67,060 ($83,553.45). Also, insider Francis Salway acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,050 ($50.46) per share, with a total value of £50,625 ($63,076.25). Insiders have bought 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,021,000 in the last ninety days.

NEXT plc Company Profile

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.