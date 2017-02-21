NEX Group PLC (NXG) Receives GBX 578.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 578.33 ($7.21).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXG. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.60) target price on shares of NEX Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.23) target price on shares of NEX Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEX Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($7.66) target price on shares of NEX Group PLC in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEX Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG) opened at 545.00 on Thursday. NEX Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 361.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 582.50. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.02 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 539.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 490.13.

In other news, insider Charles Gregson bought 2,806 shares of NEX Group PLC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 541 ($6.74) per share, with a total value of £15,180.46 ($18,914.10). Also, insider Stuart J. Bridges bought 30,000 shares of NEX Group PLC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 548 ($6.83) per share, with a total value of £164,400 ($204,834.29). Insiders bought a total of 396,965 shares of company stock valued at $194,249,166 over the last three months.

NEX Group PLC Company Profile

NEX GROUP PLC is a technology-based service company. The Company is engaged in electronic trading business, offering a diverse portfolio of products and services in the over-the-counter (OTC) markets. The Company’s segments include NEX Markets, which includes EBS BrokerTec and NEX Exchange (formerly the ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX)); NEX Optimisation, which includes PTRI and Euclid Opportunities, and Group, which includes all residual income from shipping (forward revenue), and central costs not attributable to the business units.

