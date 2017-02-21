NEX Group PLC (NXG) Earns Hold Rating from Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.23) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NXG. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Liberum Capital restated an under review rating on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.60) price objective on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Macquarie restated a neutral rating on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of NEX Group PLC from GBX 550 ($6.85) to GBX 615 ($7.66) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NEX Group PLC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 578.33 ($7.21).

Shares of NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG) opened at 544.50 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.02 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 539.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 490.13. NEX Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 361.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 582.50.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Spencer acquired 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of £249,100 ($310,366.31). Also, insider Stuart J. Bridges acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.83) per share, with a total value of £164,400 ($204,834.29). Insiders bought 396,965 shares of company stock valued at $194,249,166 over the last 90 days.

About NEX Group PLC

NEX GROUP PLC is a technology-based service company. The Company is engaged in electronic trading business, offering a diverse portfolio of products and services in the over-the-counter (OTC) markets. The Company’s segments include NEX Markets, which includes EBS BrokerTec and NEX Exchange (formerly the ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX)); NEX Optimisation, which includes PTRI and Euclid Opportunities, and Group, which includes all residual income from shipping (forward revenue), and central costs not attributable to the business units.

