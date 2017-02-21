HSBC Holdings plc reiterated their hold rating on shares of Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 335 ($4.17) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NRR. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Newriver Reit PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.30) price objective on shares of Newriver Reit PLC in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.55) price objective on shares of Newriver Reit PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) opened at 332.50 on Wednesday. Newriver Reit PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 269.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 349.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 328.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 325.58. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 776.55 million.

This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/newriver-reit-plc-nrr-rating-reiterated-by-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

In other news, insider Mark Davies sold 289,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.17), for a total value of £969,490 ($1,207,936.71).

About Newriver Reit PLC

NewRiver REIT plc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the real estate business in the United Kingdom. The Company is a retail and leisure property investor, asset manager and developer. The Company owns or manages a portfolio of approximately 30 shopping centers, over 20 retail warehouses, a portfolio of approximately 360 public houses with retail and mixed-use development opportunities and a range of high street retail assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Newriver Reit PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newriver Reit PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.