New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) Issues Earnings Results

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) traded up 0.46% on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. 1,455,273 shares of the stock were exchanged. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $717.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 228.58%.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

"New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) Issues Earnings Results" was originally published by Chaffey Breeze.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related assets and financial assets. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets, multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), mezzanine loans to and preferred equity investments in owners of multi-family properties, equity and debt securities issued by entities that invest in residential and commercial real estate and commercial real estate-related debt investments, and Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

