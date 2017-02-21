New Media Investment Group Inc. (NEWM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “New Media Investment Group, Inc. is an online advertising and digital marketing company. The company’s core products include daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; locally focused Websites; mobile sites and yellow page directories. Its print and online products provide local market news and information that covers various topics, such as local news and politics, community and regional events, youth sports, opinion and editorial pages, and local schools. It also invests in diversified portfolio of local media assets. New Media Investment Group Inc. is based in New York. “

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) opened at 15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $707.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. New Media Investment Group has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $19.89.

In other news, CFO Gregory William Freiberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,304. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 62,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About New Media Investment Group

New Media Investment Group Inc (New Media) is a holding company. The Company owns, operates and invests in local media assets. It has a focus on owning and acquiring local media assets in small to mid-size markets. The Company is a publisher of locally based print and online media. The Company’s operating segments include Eastern US Publishing, Central US Publishing and Western US Publishing.

