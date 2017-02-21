Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) received a CHF 79 target price from analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a CHF 90 target price on shares of Nestle SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a CHF 78 target price on shares of Nestle SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a CHF 82 target price on shares of Nestle SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 82 target price on shares of Nestle SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 85 target price on shares of Nestle SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 80.89.

Shares of Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) opened at 73.10 on Friday. Nestle SA has a 12 month low of CHK 67.00 and a 12 month high of CHK 80.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is CHK 73.42 and its 200 day moving average is CHK 73.92.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/nestle-sa-nesn-pt-set-at-chf-79-by-baader-bank.html.

About Nestle SA

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company’s product categories include powered and liquid beverages; water; milk products and ice cream; nutrition and health science; confectionery, and PetCare.

