Nestle SA (NESN) Given a CHF 77 Price Target by RBC Capital Markets Analysts

Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) has been assigned a CHF 77 target price by equities research analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a CHF 90 price objective on shares of Nestle SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a CHF 78 price objective on shares of Nestle SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a CHF 82 price objective on shares of Nestle SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 82 price objective on shares of Nestle SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale set a CHF 85 price objective on shares of Nestle SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Nestle SA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 80.89.

Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) opened at 73.05 on Friday. Nestle SA has a 52-week low of CHK 67.00 and a 52-week high of CHK 80.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of CHK 73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of CHK 73.92.

Nestle SA Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company’s product categories include powered and liquid beverages; water; milk products and ice cream; nutrition and health science; confectionery, and PetCare.

