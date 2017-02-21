Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 73.50 target price by equities researchers at HSBC Holdings plc in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a CHF 82 price target on Nestle SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 85 price target on Nestle SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank AG set a CHF 90 price target on Nestle SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays PLC set a CHF 83 price target on Nestle SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas set a CHF 78 price target on Nestle SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 80.89.

Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) opened at 73.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of CHK 73.42 and a 200-day moving average of CHK 73.92. Nestle SA has a 52-week low of CHK 67.00 and a 52-week high of CHK 80.05.

“Nestle SA (NESN) Given a CHF 73.50 Price Target by HSBC Holdings plc Analysts” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/nestle-sa-nesn-given-a-chf-73-50-price-target-by-hsbc-holdings-plc-analysts.html.

About Nestle SA

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company’s product categories include powered and liquid beverages; water; milk products and ice cream; nutrition and health science; confectionery, and PetCare.

