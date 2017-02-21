Needham & Company LLC Upgrades Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) to Buy

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HOLX. Barclays PLC set a $45.00 price target on Hologic and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Hologic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America Corp downgraded Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.47.

Shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) opened at 40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.84. Hologic has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $41.24.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.01 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elaine Ullian sold 9,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $372,585.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,992.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 12.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,308,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,016,000 after buying an additional 4,729,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,521,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,336,000 after buying an additional 1,117,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,623,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,003,000 after buying an additional 427,112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 9.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,117,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,070,000 after buying an additional 268,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 2,590,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,601,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

