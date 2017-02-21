Needham & Company LLC Raises Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Price Target to $73.00

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. JMP Securities set a $57.00 target price on Wix.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. RBC Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Vetr downgraded Wix.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.84 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.15.

Shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) opened at 63.85 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $2.80 billion. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company earned $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post $0.40 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 33.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Wix.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Wix.com by 1,485.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. (Wix) is a Web development platform enabling businesses and organizations to take businesses, brands and workflow online. The Company provides solutions that business owners can use to operate various aspects of their business online, such as selling goods, taking reservations, and scheduling and confirming appointments.

