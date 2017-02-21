Needham & Company LLC Lowers Wright Medical Group Inc (WMGI) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Wright Medical Group Inc (NDAQ:WMGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Wright Medical Group (NDAQ:WMGI) opened at 26.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.78 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. Wright Medical Group has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $27.09.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group, Inc is a global specialty orthopaedic company. The Company through Wright Medical Technology, Inc (WMT) and other subsidiaries provides extremity and biologic solutions that enable clinicians to alleviate pain and restore the patients’ lifestyles. The Company operates through three segments: U.S., International and BioMimetic.

