National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NSA. Vetr lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) traded up 1.01% on Tuesday, hitting $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 396,757 shares. The company has a market cap of $859.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 146.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 55.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,636,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,274,000 after buying an additional 497,659 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties located within various metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) across the United States. The Company’s segment consists of investments in self-storage properties located in the United States.

