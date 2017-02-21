National Securities Begins Coverage on Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS)

National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

AQMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) opened at 17.70 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $275.73 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $18.39.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post ($0.15) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Aqua Metals by 2,361.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the third quarter worth $144,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth $377,000. 20.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc is engaged in the business of recycling lead through a process that the Company developed and named AquaRefining. AquaRefining process will provide for the recycling of lead acid batteries (LABs) and the production of lead. AquaRefining is a water-based ambient temperature process. The modular nature of AquaRefining makes it possible to start LAB recycling at a smaller scale than is possible with smelters.

