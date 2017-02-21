National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOV. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Vetr raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) opened at 39.31 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $14.78 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.24. National Oilwell Varco has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco will post ($0.36) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Oilwell Varco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,044,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $304,350,000 after buying an additional 126,412 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in National Oilwell Varco by 29.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 124,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 28,546 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in National Oilwell Varco by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in National Oilwell Varco by 2.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 41,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in National Oilwell Varco by 18.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc (NOV) is engaged in providing design, manufacture and sale of equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion and production operations. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, which makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore; Rig Aftermarket, which provides aftermarket products and services to support land and offshore rigs, and drilling rig components manufactured by the Company’s Rig Systems segment; Wellbore Technologies, which sells and rents solids control equipment, and provides solids control, waste management and drilling fluids services, and Completion & Production Solutions, which provides technologies for well completions and oil and gas production.

