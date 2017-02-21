Morgan Stanley Downgrades Moody’s Corporation (MCO) to Equal Weight

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCO. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Moody’s Corporation in a report on Sunday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) opened at 112.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.56 and its 200 day moving average is $103.23. Moody’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.71 and a 12-month high of $112.98.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm earned $942.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.31 million. Moody’s Corporation had a negative return on equity of 260.34% and a net margin of 25.88%. Moody’s Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post $5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Moody’s Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/morgan-stanley-downgrades-moodys-corporation-mco-to-equal-weight.html.

In other Moody’s Corporation news, SVP Lisa Westlake sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $74,204.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $200,250.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,926.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $536,558. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Moody’s Corporation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Moody’s Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Moody’s Corporation by 1.1% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Moody’s Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and outsourced research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.