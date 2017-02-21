Mobileye N.V. (MBLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mobileye N.V. (NYSE:MBLY) is set to post its Q416 quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Mobileye N.V. to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $96.40 million for the quarter.

Shares of Mobileye N.V. (NYSE:MBLY) opened at 45.65 on Tuesday. Mobileye N.V. has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileye N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $52.00 price target on shares of Mobileye N.V. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

About Mobileye N.V.

Mobileye N.V. is engaged in the development of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. The Company operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) and aftermarket (AM).

