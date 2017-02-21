Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:MIICF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MILLICOM INTL is a leading international operator of cellular telephony services, primarily in emerging markets where the basic telephone service is often inadequate and where economic development and change are creating new demand for communication services. MIC has sought to establish an early presence in markets with little or no cellular service by applying for cellular licenses, primarily through joint ventures with prominent local business partners. “

Shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:MIICF) opened at 54.46 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 12-month low of $38.75 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The firm’s market cap is $5.46 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25.

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:MIICF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular SA will post $2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

“Millicom International Cellular SA (MIICF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/millicom-international-cellular-sa-miicf-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Millicom International Cellular SA

Millicom International Cellular SA is an international telecommunications and media company providing digital lifestyle services through mobile and fixed telephony, cable, broadband and investments in online businesses in Latin America and Africa. The Company’s segments are Central America, South America, Latin America and Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.