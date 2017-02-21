Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Given a $72.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $72.00 price target on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pacific Crest set a $70.00 target price on Microsoft Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft Corporation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft Corporation from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Vetr raised shares of Microsoft Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.27 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft Corporation currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.17.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 64.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $499.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $48.03 and a 52-week high of $65.91.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Microsoft Corporation had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business earned $26.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Microsoft Corporation’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Microsoft Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

In other Microsoft Corporation news, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $129,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $490,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,450,422.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,007,500 shares of company stock valued at $956,330,125. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

