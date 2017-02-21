Metro Bank PLC (MTRO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a GBX 2,700 ($33.64) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.16) price objective on shares of Metro Bank PLC in a report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.38) price objective on shares of Metro Bank PLC in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.43) price objective on shares of Metro Bank PLC in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,403.33 ($29.94).

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) opened at 3536.00 on Thursday. Metro Bank PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,501.00 and a one year high of GBX 3,748.05. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.84 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,312.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,929.76.

About Metro Bank PLC

Metro Bank PLC (the Bank) is a deposit-taking and lending institution. The Bank’s principal activities include provision of banking and related services through stores, telephony, Internet and mobile. It is focused on retail and small and medium size commercial customers. It offers personal and business banking services.

