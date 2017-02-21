Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business earned $157.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY17 guidance to $1.15-1.20 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) traded up 1.42% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.65. 469,863 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

MMSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $29.00 target price on Merit Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

In related news, Director Kent W. Stanger sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $315,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a designer, developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices used in an array of interventional and diagnostic procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. Its cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases; embolotherapeutic products, and cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology (CRM/EP) devices.

