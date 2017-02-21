Martin Court Purchases 7 Shares of Victrex plc (VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court acquired 7 shares of Victrex plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,922 ($23.95) per share, with a total value of £134.54 ($167.63).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 16th, Martin Court acquired 6 shares of Victrex plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,983 ($24.71) per share, with a total value of £118.98 ($148.24).

On Friday, December 16th, Martin Court acquired 6 shares of Victrex plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,899 ($23.66) per share, with a total value of £113.94 ($141.96).

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) opened at 1920.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.64 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,930.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,738.53. Victrex plc has a one year low of GBX 1,275.58 and a one year high of GBX 1,996.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 35.09 ($0.44) per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Victrex plc’s previous dividend of $11.73.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VCT shares. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on Victrex plc from GBX 1,600 ($19.94) to GBX 1,650 ($20.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($24.67) target price on shares of Victrex plc in a report on Monday, January 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,245 ($27.97) target price on shares of Victrex plc in a report on Monday, February 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.31) target price on shares of Victrex plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.43) target price on shares of Victrex plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,846 ($23.00).

Victrex plc Company Profile

Victrex plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of various polymers. The Company’s operating segments include Industrial (Victrex Polymer Solutions) and Medical (Invibio Biomaterial Solutions). The Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets.

