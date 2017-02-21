Martin Andersson Purchases 29,678 Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (CGH) Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson bought 29,678 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £5,638.82 ($7,025.69).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Martin Andersson bought 525,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($104,659.86).

On Tuesday, February 14th, Martin Andersson bought 250,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($46,723.15).

On Monday, February 13th, Martin Andersson bought 50,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,344.63).

On Friday, February 3rd, Martin Andersson bought 50,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,475.70).

On Thursday, February 2nd, Martin Andersson bought 109,183 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £13,101.96 ($16,324.40).

On Wednesday, February 1st, Martin Andersson bought 35,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £4,200 ($5,232.99).

On Tuesday, January 31st, Martin Andersson bought 35,172 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £4,220.64 ($5,258.71).

On Monday, January 30th, Martin Andersson bought 50,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,475.70).

On Friday, January 27th, Martin Andersson bought 50,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,475.70).

On Thursday, January 26th, Martin Andersson bought 50,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($6,852.73).

Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) opened at 20.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 54.59 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.36. Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 5.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 21.00.

"Martin Andersson Purchases 29,678 Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (CGH) Stock" was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Company Profile

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited is a holding, management and finance company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for gold and the development of the Chaarat Gold Project in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Chaarat Gold Project is approximately 10 kilometers along strike at the center of the Sandalash license area, which consists of three identified prospects: Chaarat, Kashkasu and Minteke.

