Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG restated their hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) in a research report released on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a GBX 350 ($4.36) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKS. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Investec reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.23) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.79) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Haitong Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.67) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 380.32 ($4.74).

Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) opened at 327.00 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 5.31 billion. Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 255.10 and a 1-year high of GBX 448.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 337.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 336.57.

About Marks and Spencer Group Plc

Marks and Spencer Group plc (M&S) is a retailer in the United Kingdom, with over 1,380 stores around the world. The Company is the holding company of the Marks & Spencer Group of companies. The Company operates through two segments: UK and International. The UK segment consists of the United Kingdom retail business and the United Kingdom franchise operations.

