Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) Receives Buy Rating from HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc reissued their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a GBX 465 ($5.79) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MKS. Beaufort Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.36) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research note on Friday, January 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.55) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.67) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.23) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group Plc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 380.32 ($4.74).

Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) opened at 327.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.31 billion. Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 255.10 and a 1-year high of GBX 448.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 337.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 336.57.

This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/marks-and-spencer-group-plc-mks-receives-buy-rating-from-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

About Marks and Spencer Group Plc

Marks and Spencer Group plc (M&S) is a retailer in the United Kingdom, with over 1,380 stores around the world. The Company is the holding company of the Marks & Spencer Group of companies. The Company operates through two segments: UK and International. The UK segment consists of the United Kingdom retail business and the United Kingdom franchise operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.