Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.69.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) opened at 80.17 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $63.03 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.41 million. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 36.40%. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. will post $3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

“Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/magellan-midstream-partners-l-p-mmp-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

In related news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $3,937,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,440 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $786,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 97.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 44,336 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 76.7% in the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 231,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 100,600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 38.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 352,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,775,000 after buying an additional 97,583 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 377,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,702,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Finally, Center Coast Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 11.7% in the third quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,248,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,086,000 after buying an additional 234,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.