MAG Silver Corp (MAG) Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSE:MAG) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins upgraded MAG Silver Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver Corp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded MAG Silver Corp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver Corp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

MAG Silver Corp (NYSE:MAG) opened at 16.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.29 billion. MAG Silver Corp has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $18.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in MAG Silver Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in MAG Silver Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in MAG Silver Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $611,000.

About MAG Silver Corp

MAG Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of projects located within the Mexican silver belt. The Company operates through the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico segment. The Company’s projects include Juanicipio Property, Cinco De Mayo Property and Guigui Property.

