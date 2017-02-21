Liberum Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for South32 Ltd (S32)

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of South32 Ltd (LON:S32) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 90 ($1.12) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on S32. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 118 ($1.47) price target on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.93) price target on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of South32 to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South32 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 149.90 ($1.87).

South32 (LON:S32) opened at 159.75 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is GBX 8.50 billion. South32 has a 52 week low of GBX 55.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 181.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 151.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%.

About South32

