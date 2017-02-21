Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for easyJet plc (EZJ)

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) in a report published on Thursday morning. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 825 ($10.28) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC Holdings plc boosted their price target on easyJet plc from GBX 1,150 ($14.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on easyJet plc in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,250 ($15.57) price objective for the company. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on easyJet plc from GBX 1,000 ($12.46) to GBX 1,020 ($12.71) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.71) price objective on shares of easyJet plc in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Beaufort Securities restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet plc presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,137.71 ($14.18).

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) opened at 955.50 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.78 billion. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of GBX 851.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,578.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 993.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,017.42.

In related news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 162,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 978 ($12.19), for a total transaction of £1,591,861.26 ($1,983,380.59). Also, insider Andrew Findlay purchased 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,621.20 ($2,019.94). Insiders have purchased 213 shares of company stock worth $207,125 over the last three months.

easyJet plc Company Profile

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based low-cost airline carrier. The Company operates as a low-cost European point-to-point short-haul airline. The Company operates through its route network segment. The Company operates on over 820 routes across more than 30 countries with its fleet of over 250 Airbus aircrafts.

