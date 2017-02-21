Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Safestore Holdings Plc (SAFE)

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 475 ($5.92) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 361 ($4.50) target price on shares of Safestore Holdings Plc in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded shares of Safestore Holdings Plc to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 476 ($5.93) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.61) price objective on shares of Safestore Holdings Plc in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Safestore Holdings Plc from GBX 405 ($5.05) to GBX 415 ($5.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 423 ($5.27).

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) opened at 383.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 365.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 362.75. Safestore Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 311.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 415.20. The company’s market cap is GBX 800.40 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 8.05 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Safestore Holdings Plc’s previous dividend of $3.60.

In other Safestore Holdings Plc news, insider William (Bill) Oliver bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £17,050 ($21,243.46).

About Safestore Holdings Plc

Safestore Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based self-storage company. The Company is engaged in providing self-storage spaces and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise. The Company operates in two geographical segments: the United Kingdom and France. It operates approximately 90 stores in the United Kingdom, over 60 of which are in London and the South East, and approximately 20 stores in Paris.

