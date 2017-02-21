Leucadia National Corporation (LUK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Leucadia National Corporation (NYSE:LUK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “LEUCADIA NATL is a diversified financial services holding company principally engaged in personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance, life insurance, banking and lending and manufacturing. The Company concentrates on return on investment and cash flow to build long-term shareholder value, rather than emphasizing volume or market share. Additionally, the Company continuously evaluates the retention and disposition of its existing operations and investigates possible acquisitions of new businesses in order to maximize shareholder value. “

Separately, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. boosted their target price on Leucadia National Corporation from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of Leucadia National Corporation (NYSE:LUK) traded up 0.59% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.71. 1,517,461 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. Leucadia National Corporation has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.74 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $4,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,792,687 shares in the company, valued at $44,584,125.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leucadia National Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 913,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Leucadia National Corporation by 47.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after buying an additional 471,237 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leucadia National Corporation by 215.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after buying an additional 349,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Leucadia National Corporation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 464,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Leucadia National Corporation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 917,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Leucadia National Corporation (Leucadia) is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value creation to maximize shareholder value. The Company’s financial services businesses include Jefferies Group LLC (investment banking and capital markets), Leucadia Asset Management (asset management), Berkadia (commercial mortgage banking and servicing), FXCM (a publicly traded company providing online foreign exchange trading), HomeFed Corporation (HomeFed) (a publicly traded real estate company) and Foursight Capital and Chrome Capital (vehicle finance).

