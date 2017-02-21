Land Securities Group plc (LAND) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday. They presently have a GBX 1,075 ($13.39) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,115 ($13.89). Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.57) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group plc in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group plc from GBX 925 ($11.53) to GBX 950 ($11.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.71) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Land Securities Group plc to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,238 ($15.42) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.84) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,108.25 ($13.81).

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) opened at 1058.00 on Friday. Land Securities Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 810.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,211.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 8.36 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,022.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,028.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 8.95 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

“Land Securities Group plc (LAND) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/land-securities-group-plc-land-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-canaccord-genuity.html.

Land Securities Group plc Company Profile

Land Securities Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: Retail Portfolio and the London Portfolio. The Company’s Retail Portfolio includes all the shopping centers and shops (excluding central London shops), hotels and leisure assets, and retail warehouse properties.

