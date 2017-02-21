Lancashire Holdings Limited’s (LRE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

LRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.85) price target on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 489 ($6.09) price target on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a report on Friday, December 16th. Numis Securities Ltd cut Lancashire Holdings Limited to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 720 ($8.97) to GBX 735 ($9.16) in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stockdale Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.35) price target on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price target on Lancashire Holdings Limited from GBX 650 ($8.10) to GBX 651 ($8.11) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 660.18 ($8.23).

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) opened at 711.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 686.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 675.01. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.42 billion. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 467.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 775.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.08%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Company operates through five segments: Lloyd’s, Property, Energy, Marine and Aviation. The Company operates as a specialty insurer/reinsurer operating across three platforms: Lancashire, Cathedral and Kinesis.

