Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE) PT Raised to GBX 630

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 600 ($7.48) to GBX 630 ($7.85) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

LRE has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.10) price target on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.97) price target on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price target on Lancashire Holdings Limited from GBX 640 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($7.85) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 660.18 ($8.23).

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) opened at 711.50 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.42 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 686.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 675.01. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 467.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 775.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

About Lancashire Holdings Limited

Lancashire Holdings Limited is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Company operates through five segments: Lloyd’s, Property, Energy, Marine and Aviation. The Company operates as a specialty insurer/reinsurer operating across three platforms: Lancashire, Cathedral and Kinesis.

